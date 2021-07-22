Cancel
Beshear not ruling out more COVID-19 mandates, says most new cases are unvaccinated people

By WDKY News Staff
foxlexington.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Governor Andy Beshear held another Team Kentucky Update. Gov. Beshear says he will provide weekly updates on various issues on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. In this week’s press conference, Gov. Beshear warned of the dangers of the delta variant. The Governor says he’s watching hospitalizations...

