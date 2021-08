A Florida woman was jailed after causing a ruckus on a regional airport flight out of South Dakota on Friday. Mistie Justice Watkins, 41, of Daytona Beach faces charges of disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, simple assault on law enforcement, and unlawful occupancy stemming from her behavior on a plane at the Rapid City Regional Airport. She also had an active warrant out of Meade County, Kentucky. She was escorted off the craft by police after the incident was called in at around 8:50 p.m.