Dead Space Remake Won't Have Any Microtransactions, Says EA Motive

By Alessandro Barbosa
Gamespot
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA has announced that Dead Space is getting a remake, with Star Wars: Squadrons developer EA Motive reimagining the 2008 original from Visceral Games. Although the teaser trailer was light on any specific details regarding the game, an interview with Motive has confirmed that the remake will not feature any microtransactions.

