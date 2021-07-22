ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Vaccine Critic Rips Colorado Department of Transportation Sign

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 2021-07-22

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. More evidence of how politicized COVID-19 immunizations have become: A prominent vaccine...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: New Health Order Requires Vaccines For All Public, Indoor Events Of 500+ People

DENVER (CBS4) – A new public health order from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will require vaccinations at all public, indoor, unseated events of 500 people or more in the Denver metro area. The order applies to Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver and Jefferson counties. The new protocols will take effect Nov. 19, CDPHE said in a news release on Sunday. (credit: Getty Images) “I am grateful for the counties that are coordinating with the state to slow the spread of the virus. Large venues and local governments are part of the solution to ending the pandemic,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan,...
COLORADO STATE
rockydailynews.com

Colorado Division Of Homeland Security Shares Pandemic Response – CBS Denver

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – When a major emergency event happens in Colorado the Colorado Information Analysis Center is called on to help coordinate the best response. “It’s really an intelligence center. Each state has one,” Kevin Klein Director of Colorado’s Division of Homeland Security said. In addition to responding to...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
rockydailynews.com

Denver Neighborhood COVID Data Missing Update

Colorado currently has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the country, with the spread resulting in hospital capacity issues that Governor Jared Polis called unsustainable at a recent press conference. Yet residents of Denver have only a general idea about how bad the situation is in the city, since neighborhood-specific statistics have been unavailable for well over a month — and it’s unclear when or in what form they’ll return.
DENVER, CO
rockydailynews.com

How Colorado’s hospital COVID vaccine mandate impacted staffing

At his hospital on Colorado’s Western Slope, Jeff Mengenhausen sees the strain afflicting hospitals across the state. The ICU at Montrose Memorial Hospital is full — and likely will stay full for months, he said. Every time a bed opens up, a patient gets transferred in to fill it. His...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rips#Community Journalism#Covid 19 Vaccine#News Broadcasters#Online News Aggregator
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado and Utah receives $40K in funding to reduce source pollution

DENVER (KRDO) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $40,000 in funding will be given to Center for EcoTechnology (CET) and Park City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) through the Sustainable Materials Management Program. In the press release, EPA awarded $19,526 to CET, a nongovernmental organization based in Massachusetts. The award helps cities and states improve The post Colorado and Utah receives $40K in funding to reduce source pollution appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
roadsbridges.com

Voters in Colorado, Arizona, and Maine support transportation initiatives

Voters in several states and cities supported transportation infrastructure ballot initiatives on the Nov. 2, 2021 Election Day. In Denver, Colorado, 61% voted yes to Referred Question 2C—a ballot question that asked if the city could borrow more than $63 million to repair and improve the city’s transportation and mobility system, according to KUSA-TV. Approval of this initiative allows the city to use borrowed funding for bicycle infrastructure; sidewalk construction; pedestrian and transportation safety; and multimodal improvements.
ARIZONA STATE
undark.org

In Colorado, Locals Question a Critical-Mineral Survey

In September 2020, geologist Jay Temple began living part-time at an RV park just outside Westcliffe, Colorado, a small high-altitude town. Located between two sets of mountains — the craggy Sangre de Cristos and the Wet Mountains — it is a geologist’s heaven. In Custer County’s Wet Mountain Valley, Temple...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
rockydailynews.com

COVID patient shares story of monoclonal antibody treatment

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — As Colorado urges people to consider monoclonal antibody treatment to help reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations, a Boulder woman shared her experience with the treatment. Jill Lester and her husband were both vaccinated but tested positive for COVID-19 in July. “I felt really such pain in my body...
BOULDER, CO
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Bought This From Walmart, Don't Touch It, FDA Warns

Walmart is no stranger to having to pull items off its shelves, as the massive retailer sells a plethora of products, including some that have come under fire. In early October, a baby cereal sold exclusively by the retail giant was recalled for having arsenic levels that were too high. More recently, Walmart has been the focal point of a massive aromatherapy spray recall following a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) investigation into the deaths of two people. Now, the retailer has been linked to another investigation over a nationwide outbreak that has already infected more than 800 individuals. Read on to find out more about a dangerous product you might have bought from Walmart.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy