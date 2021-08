Adam Zampa’s head is a perfectly normal-shaped head. We know this and so, thanks to a recent close shave, does Adam Zampa. The Australian leg-spinner revealed in a broadcast interview that curiosity about the shape of his noggin was the reason he shed his dubiously-styled mullet and, while lovers of retro salads may be disappointed, his teammates are likely to be relieved that - unlike Samson - he was not shorn of his power along with his blonde locks.