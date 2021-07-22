Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Even a raised minimum wage in Austin wouldn't cut it, study says

By Claire Partain
Posted by 
Austonia
Austonia
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JjnQT_0b4zK38200

Austin is one of the 25 least affordable U.S. cities for minimum wage workers—even if the minimum wage was bumped up to $15/hour, according to a study by movebuddha.com.

Living in Austin costs more than the $2,400/month income of full-time $15/hour employees and that's without adding to a savings account. Alongside Plano, the 13th least affordable city studied, Austin is also one of the only cities on the most expensive end to not have a local minimum wage higher than $7.25/hour.

The study analyzed 99 cities, all with a population of more than 250,000, and factored in average costs toward rent, utilities, income taxes, transportation and food. The study does not take car expenses, phone bills, loans, insurance or property taxes into account.

With rent skyrocketing to record median price levels month-after-month and a booming housing market , it's no surprise that Austin is around a thousand dollars more expensive a month than the cheapest U.S. city on the list—Albuquerque, New Mexico. In Laredo, Texas' least expensive city studied, residents can pocket as much as $774 after paying for living costs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cOw7X_0b4zK38200 Move Buddha ranked the 25 most and least affordable cities for $15/hour wage workers, with Austin at No. 22 on the list. (moveBuddha.com)


With the average rent in Austin at a record $1,442 a month (60% of a $15/hour workers' income), Austin joins the growing ranks of U.S. cities that can no longer follow the "minimum wage should be a living wage" mantra championed by worker's rights groups.

Austin's rapid-fire growth is still far from the six most expensive cities, all of which are in California. All but $39 of a minimum wage worker's salary in Irvine, which tops the list, would have to go toward rent. Unsurprisingly, San Jose, San Francisco, San Diego, Anaheim and Chula Vista follow suit.

But many cities and states on the list have already instituted wages near what the fight for $15 movement has been working toward for years. In California, which constitutes 11 of the 25 most expensive cities studied, the state minimum wage sits at $14/hour, and San Francisco's minimum wage is elevated to $16.32/hour. Seattle and New York have similar heightened wage rates.

Just as a federal minimum wage of $15/hour slowly edges closer to reality, it becomes more evident that living on that wage alone isn't feasible in many U.S. cities. According to a Harvard University study , a quarter of U.S. renters now spend 50% or more of their salary on rent. That's well above the recommended budget, which puts rent at a third of monthly costs.

Comments / 1

Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
City
Plano, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Wage#San Francisco#Income Taxes#Movebuddha Com#Harvard University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Austin, TXPosted by
Austonia

Vaccine demand follows Austin ZIP codes with most COVID cases

With nearly 1,600 new COVID cases reported in Austin-Travis County in the past week, there is renewed attention on vaccine outreach. Public health officials are working toward a vaccination rate of 70% by Labor Day. With 62.94% of the Travis County population 12 and older fully vaccinated as of Thursday, it would take around 14,000 residents reaching fully vaccinated status each week to achieve this goal.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austonia

Facebook, other big companies in Austin begin requiring vaccinations for employees

Facebook is the latest of several employers in Austin to begin requiring vaccinations for their employees. The company, which announced the controversial shift Tuesday afternoon, joins Ascension Seton, Baylor Scott & White and the Department of Veterans Affairs in requiring that their employees be vaccinated. Other Austin businesses, including Waterloo Records and St. Edward's University, have begun requiring masks once again.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austonia

These Austin businesses have reinstated mask mandates amid shift to Stage 4

Some Austin businesses are reinstating mask mandates after local health officials announced a shift to Stage 4 on Friday. At this stage, all residents—including those who are vaccinated—are encouraged to wear masks while indoors and unvaccinated individuals are asked to avoid nonessential trips, according to Austin Public Health's risk-based guidelines. These recommendations are unenforceable, however, after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order in May prohibiting local government entities from issuing mask mandates.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austonia

Some used cars now command higher prices than their brand-new counterparts

Looking to take advantage of low-interest rates and stimulus check savings by buying a used car? Get in line. Used car prices are soaring nationwide due to a global semiconductor shortage , which has forced some car manufacturers to shut down assembly plants, limiting new car inventory. There's also pent-up demand from consumers, who are armed with savings and ready to spend at this stage of the pandemic.

Comments / 1

Community Policy