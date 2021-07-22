Bangor Wireless Zone hosts annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway

BANGOR — As part of Wireless Zone’s annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, Wireless Zone of Bangor located at 570 Stillwater Avenue will be donating backpacks filled with school supplies including pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders and glue from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1. Each family can receive one backpack per child, but children are not required to be present to receive the backpack due to current space limitations. The backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last at the location.