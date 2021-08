I read with interest Jim King’s column in the July 14 issue, titled “Shop and Save.” I found out why we don’t have, and probably won’t get, any kind of grocery store or market to come to town. This is leading me to my question, why don’t we have a Toyota dealership, or even a repair service, anywhere in Hampshire County? Are these the same reasons we don’t have another grocery store? I probably answered my own questions, but there are hundreds of these makes of cars on the road. You see them everywhere. People have to go to Hagerstown, Winchester or nearby Pennsylvania to buy and get service. It would be nice to have something a little closer.