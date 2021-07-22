Secretary Blinken’s Call with Haitian Prime Minister Henry
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Haitian Prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry today. Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States’ commitment to supporting the Haitian people following the heinous assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The Secretary also underscored the need for Prime Minister Henry’s unity government to seek broad political and civil society consensus on government priorities. Secretary Blinken, echoing the international community, emphasized the importance of establishing the conditions necessary for Haitians to vote in free and fair legislative and presidential elections as soon as feasible.www.state.gov
