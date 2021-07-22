Cancel
Growth Trends And Opportunities In The North American Temporary Heating Market To 2027

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 North American Temporary Heating Market With Covid-19 Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American Temporary Heating Market research report includes market size, growth rates, end-user split, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts from 2020-2027 for the United States and Canada. The study is a comprehensive analysis including market share splits by type of equipment (steam, electric, ground thaw, indirect-fired, direct-fired, flameless, and hydronic surface heaters), country ( United States and Canada), end user group (construction, industrial, mining, oil & gas, emergency events, and others) and market shares by revenue for rental providers. Furthermore, profiles of key companies, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and quotations from industry participants are also included.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the North American Temporary Heating Equipment Market along with qualitative trends for the year 2020. Heaters, for temporary heating applications, enable customers to control the temperature and evenly distribute heat for a variety of applications.

The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the temporary heating market in the United States and Canada. The base year for the study is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2020 until 2027.

This study captures the following information on the North American Temporary Heating Equipment Market:

  • Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2020-2027)
  • Growth Drivers & Restraints
  • Market Data
  • Market Share Analysis
  • Market Trends

Companies Mentioned

  • Aggreko plc
  • CAT Dealership Network
  • Herc Rentals Inc.
  • Resolute Industrial LLC
  • Sunbelt Rentals Inc.
  • United Rentals Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Research Scope, Methodology

II. Segmentation by Equipment Type, End-user and Application

III. Executive Summarya. End-user Revenue Splitb. Key Market Data Pointsc. Market Revenued. Major Trendse. Market Driversf. Market Restraintsg. Major Market Participants

IV. Market Drivers

IV. Market Restraints

V. Market Trendsa. Re-rentalb. Higher Outputsc. Increased Efficiencyd. Connectivitye. Lower Rental Pricesf. Off Season Applications

VI. Market Dataa. North American Market Revenue Forecastb. United States Market Revenue Forecastc. Canadian Market Revenue Forecastd. Market Share by Heater Typee. Market Share by Fuel Typef. Market Share by Output Power (Btu/hr)g. Market Share by End-User

VII. Competitive Landscapea. Market Share by Companyb. Major Acquisitionsc. Competitive Factorsd. Quotes from the industrye. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/twnujc

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-trends-and-opportunities-in-the-north-american-temporary-heating-market-to-2027-301339611.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
