Omega Announces Quarterly Dividend

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) - Get Report today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.67 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable Friday, August 13, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on Monday, August 2, 2021.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK. More information on Omega is available at www.omegahealthcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005959/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
