Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

UC raises tuition despite student outcry, touting more financial aid and budget stability

By Teresa Watanabe Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Bakersfield Californian
 12 days ago

LOS ANGELES — The University of California will raise tuition beginning in fall 2022 after the Board of Regents approved the increase Thursday following prolonged debate and widespread student protests. The 4.2% increase in tuition and fees — $534 added to the current annual level of $12,570 — will apply...

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eleni Kounalakis
Person
Tony Thurmond
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Aid#Uc Berkeley#Student Debt#Financial Stability#In State Tuition#Uc#The Board Of Regents#Ohio State University#Legislature#Lgbtq#Uaw#Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
UCLA
Related
CollegesMercury News

UC students turned a ‘forever’ tuition increase into a five-year increase

Nothing lasts forever, not even a plan to raise tuition indefinitely. On Thursday, the University of California modified its plan to raise tuition annually without any sunset date, yielding to an amendment by a student member of the Board of Regents to instead keep the tuition increase on the books for five years and then have the UC board vote to reauthorize those increases again in 2027.
CollegesPosted by
The Hill

New York to forgive $125M in student loan debt

Gov. Cuomo announced a new program that will eliminate millions in student debt. Using funds from the American Rescue Plan, some eligible students will also be able to receive pandemic financial support. Total U.S. outstanding student loan debt amounts to about $1.6 trillion. On Thursday evening, New York state leadership...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MATC forgives student debt, $6M+ from pandemic

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Area Technical College announced on Tuesday, July 27 that it will forgive $5.75 million of debt owed to the college by students who attended MATC during the pandemic, using federal COVID-19 relief dollars awarded to the institution by the U.S. Department of Education’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF III).
Collegeskpay.com

UC Regents ask for Tuition Hike

University of California regents are asking for tuition increases they say are needed to provide a quality education. The Board of Regents will consider the request at Thursday's meeting. Student groups oppose the increases as an unfair burden on low-income families. But UC officials say tuition increases will generate more financial aid for all but the wealthiest families. If approved, new in-state undergraduates enrolling in fall 2022 would pay $534 more, bringing base tuition and fees to just over $13,000 a year. They would pay the same amount for up to six years, which officials say provides stability.
California Statesjvsun.com

UC Regents OK first tuition hike for Calif. students since 2017

Despite opposition from student groups, University of California regents on Thursday approved a multiyear plan to raise tuition and fees at one of the nation’s premier public university systems. The systemwide tuition increase will put undergraduate tuition and systemwide fees at just over $13,000 a year for in-state students, with...
Berkeley, CAuniversityofcalifornia.edu

UC Regents approve Tuition Stability Plan to increase predictability, financial aid and academic resources; tuition for current undergraduates to remain flat

The University of California Board of Regents approved today (July 22) the Tuition Stability Plan to increase predictability for students and families, better support students with the greatest financial need and provide critical resources for UC campuses. The Plan will begin fall 2022 and will not impact current UC undergraduates...
CharitiesMerced Sun-Star

UC Davis announces new records for fundraising and admissions as regents raise tuition rates

It was a year of records for UC Davis. The University of California, Davis, announced Thursday it had raised over $230 million, the most in donor history, and a record-breaking 63,650 gifts and pledges for the past fiscal year. It also said in a Thursday news release that it had offered admission to an all-time record 52,524 freshman and transfer applicants, 31,773 of which were California residents.
CollegesCollege Media Network

Financial aid helps students college costs

As college tuition steadily rises, students express frustration concerning their education costs and financial aid. In addition to tuition, other items contributing to the college experience such as housing, meal plans and books add to the cost. Although there are loans, students seek or receive alternative methods of funding to cover costs.
Collegescbslocal.com

UC System Considering First Tuition Hike Since 2017

Student advocates are urging University of California regents to reject a proposed multi-year tuition increase that UC officials say is needed to keep campuses competitive, increase aid for low-income students and give families some financial predictability. Katie Johnston reports.
Collegesdailybruin.com

Op-ed: UC’s tuition hike will only further burden low-income, nonresident students

The University of California Board of Regents passed a proposal on Thursday to increase tuition and student fees according to the “cohort model”: tuition and fees will increase yearly by up to 5% for each incoming undergraduate class, who would then pay the same rate for up to six years. Graduate students will see annual inflation-adjusted increases in their tuition. These increases, dubbed by student groups as a “forever hike”, originally had no expiration date and 6% maximum annual increase; however, after opposition from students and politicians, the proposal was amended to be revisited in five years with the lower 5% cap. Regent Cecilia Estolano, the chair of the board, claims this increase would redistribute funds from wealthier students to lower-income students. In fact, the tuition hike will further burden lower-income students, as well as out-of-state students.
Berkeley, CAdailybruin.com

UC Berkeley law student to promote inclusivity, affordability as student regent

The UC Board of Regents appointed Marlenee Blas Pedral as the 2022-2023 UC student regent Wednesday. Blas Pedral, a first-generation, rising second-year UC Berkeley law student, is the 48th student regent and will serve as the student regent-designate in discussions for the upcoming academic year, according to a University of California Office of the President press release. Her one-year term as a regent with official voting privileges begins July 2022.
Columbia, KYlakercountry.com

Additional financial aid available for Lindsey Wilson students

COLUMBIA, KY. — Students enrolled at Lindsey Wilson College for the fall 2021 semester may qualify for additional financial aid. LWC dependent students whose parents’ adjusted gross income on their 2020 federal tax return is significantly less than it was in 2019 may be eligible for a recalculation of federal student aid. The recalculation is made possible because the 21-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) was processed using 2019 federal tax return information.
Lynchburg, VALynchburg News and Advance

CVCC offers tuition-free college to eligible students

Central Virginia Community College is offering tuition-free college to eligible students through the state's G3 grant program. G3 — or "Get Skilled, Get a Job, Get Ahead" — supports low- and middle-income students who are pursuing their education in select programs that feed five high-need career areas: health care; information technology; manufacturing and skilled trades; early childhood education; and public safety.
Collegesdailybruin.com

UC Board of Regents approves new systemwide multiyear tuition plan

The UC Board of Regents approved a systemwide multiyear plan that increases tuition and student fees to the incoming class of undergraduate students and all graduate students starting fall 2022. Under the new plan, tuition costs and fees can see yearly adjustments tied to inflation for the incoming class of...
Collegesdailybruin.com

Editorial: Tuition hikes will burden students, make UC education less accessible

This post was updated July 23 at 9:47 pm. Editor’s note: Editorials are intended to serve as the jumping-off point, not the conclusion, to discussion. As part of the Daily Bruin’s commitment to its readers, the board hopes to present a responsible and clear analysis of relevant events and news items affecting the lives of those we serve, but our editorials are not representative of the Daily Bruin’s views on issues as a whole. We encourage all readers to reach out to our board members and to respond to our editorials.

Comments / 0

Community Policy