Eagle County Fair and Rodeo, the New York Philharmonic at Bravo and art from past and present: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 7/23/21

By Tricia Swenson
Vail Daily
 12 days ago
The 81st annual Eagle County Fair and Rodeo returns to the Eagle River Center in Eagle this week. Full of tradition, this staple on the events calendar brings in everything you love about the county fairs and rodeos. There will be plenty of carnival rides and typical foodie fare like cotton candy and funnel cakes. The 4-H exhibits will be on full display and the event brings in top-notch cowboys, cowgirls and livestock at this PRCA sanctioned ProRodeo.

