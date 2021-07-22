Eagle County Fair and Rodeo, the New York Philharmonic at Bravo and art from past and present: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 7/23/21

Ballet masterpieces come to life at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in the second evening of performances of the 32nd season of the Vail Dance Festival. Returning to the Festival after nearly a decade, New York City Ballet MOVES will present a program of two classics by Jerome Robbins and George Balanchine, followed by a contemporary masterwork by Alexei Ratmansky. Launched at the 2011 Vail Dance Festival, MOVES is the dynamic touring arm of the world-famous New York City Ballet with a specialty in showcasing chamber works from their legendary and history-making repertory.