Lynch says Warner 'earned' record $95M contract extension

NBC Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFred Warner is here to stay. The 49ers officially signed the star linebacker to a five-year contract extension that runs through the 2026 season. The deal reportedly is worth $95 million ($40.5 million guaranteed), which is a record for a linebacker. Of course, there were some Twitter rumblings Wednesday when news broke of Warner's contract. Some believed it wasn't a wise decision to spent that much money on a linebacker.

