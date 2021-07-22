Lynch says Warner 'earned' record $95M contract extension
Fred Warner is here to stay. The 49ers officially signed the star linebacker to a five-year contract extension that runs through the 2026 season. The deal reportedly is worth $95 million ($40.5 million guaranteed), which is a record for a linebacker. Of course, there were some Twitter rumblings Wednesday when news broke of Warner's contract. Some believed it wasn't a wise decision to spent that much money on a linebacker.www.nbcsports.com
