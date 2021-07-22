SB19 Wants To Show The World Who They Truly Are With Their New EP

SB19 is the group everyone is talking about — and for good reason. In December 2020, they became the first Southeast Asian group to enter the top 10 of Billboard’s Social 50 chart. Months later, they made history as the first Filipino and Southeast Asian act to be nominated for Top Social Artist at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, competing against household names like Ariana Grande and BTS. While they’ve achieved so much since debuting in October 2018, Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken, and Justin aren’t letting it go to their heads. SB19's Pagsibol EP, which dropped on July 22, pays tribute to their roots and those who’ve believed in them since day one: their fans, who they call A’TIN.