Comfortable afternoon; Isolated shower/storm; weekend split on the way

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will feature sunshine mixing with clouds. An upper level disturbance will bring a couple of showers and a perhaps a thunderstorm. We are not expecting severe storms however storms have the potential to bring a brief downpour, lightning and hail. Most of us will stay dry, and it will remain comfortable with temperatures topping off in the upper 70's along with dew points in the 50s.