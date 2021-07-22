UC raises tuition despite student outcry, touting more financial aid and budget stability

The University of California Board of Regents passed a proposal on Thursday to increase tuition and student fees according to the “cohort model”: tuition and fees will increase yearly by up to 5% for each incoming undergraduate class, who would then pay the same rate for up to six years. Graduate students will see annual inflation-adjusted increases in their tuition. These increases, dubbed by student groups as a “forever hike”, originally had no expiration date and 6% maximum annual increase; however, after opposition from students and politicians, the proposal was amended to be revisited in five years with the lower 5% cap. Regent Cecilia Estolano, the chair of the board, claims this increase would redistribute funds from wealthier students to lower-income students. In fact, the tuition hike will further burden lower-income students, as well as out-of-state students.