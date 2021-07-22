Cancel
MLB

Red Sox's Danny Santana: Moves to IL

CBS Sports
 12 days ago

The Red Sox will place Santana (groin) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Manager Alex Cora acknowledged after Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jays that Santana's left groin injury would likely result in an IL stint, so Boston's decision to deactivate him a day later comes as little surprise. Santana came off the IL just three days earlier after moving past a quadriceps issue, so it's somewhat disconcerting that he's tending to another lower-half injury. Boston called up the hot-hitting Franchy Cordero from Triple-A Worcester to fill Santana's spot on the 26-man active roster.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Franchy Cordero
Person
Danny Santana
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox#The Red Sox#Republican#The Blue Jays#Il#Triple A Worcester
