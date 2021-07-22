Cancel
Mcallen, TX

McAllen police looking for men wanted in weekend auto theft

By KRGV Digital
KRGV
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe McAllen Police Department needs help finding a man and identifying a second person of interest in an auto theft that occurred over the weekend. Mario Alberto Cuevas-Peña is named as the man wanted on an auto theft charge by the McAllen Police Department. According to a news release, police officers responded to the area of 3600 block of N. 42nd Ln on Sunday, July 18 where a woman reported her vehicle was stolen.

