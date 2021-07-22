McAllen police looking for men wanted in weekend auto theft
The McAllen Police Department needs help finding a man and identifying a second person of interest in an auto theft that occurred over the weekend. Mario Alberto Cuevas-Peña is named as the man wanted on an auto theft charge by the McAllen Police Department. According to a news release, police officers responded to the area of 3600 block of N. 42nd Ln on Sunday, July 18 where a woman reported her vehicle was stolen.www.krgv.com
