Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 13:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Beaverhead; Madison SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL MADISON...CENTRAL BEAVERHEAD AND NORTHWESTERN GALLATIN COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM MDT At 133 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles east of Harrison to 7 miles southeast of Dillon. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Virginia City, Ennis, Alder, Norris, Mcallister, Gallatin Gateway, Laurin and Madison Buffalo Jump State Park.