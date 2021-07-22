Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garfield County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Bryce Canyon Country, South Central Utah by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 13:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; South Central Utah SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 145 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Bryce Canyon National Park, or 30 miles west of Escalante...moving east at 10 mph. Half inch hail will be possible. Locations impacted include Bryce Canyon National Park, Tropic, Cannonville and Rubys Inn. This includes Utah Route 12 between mile markers 11 and 25, and between mile markers 30 and 38.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kane County, UT
County
Garfield County, UT
City
Tropic, UT
City
Escalante, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Canyon#South Central#Bryce Canyon Country#14 30 00#Rubys Inn#Utah Route 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Officer killed in stabbing attack at Pentagon transit station that led to lockdown

A Pentagon police officer has died after he was attacked outside the Pentagon Metro entrance Tuesday morning, officials said. The officer, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, fired on the assailant after the stabbing began, but it’s not clear whether officer or another one hit the assailant with gunfire, said officials familiar with the matter. The assailant was killed.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Kathy Griffin shares post-surgery update

(CNN) — Kathy Griffin shared an update on her health Tuesday. A day after going public with her lung cancer diagnosis and plans to have surgery, Griffin posted on her official Instagram account about where she is now. "Wow! I'm so grateful for all the love you guys are sending...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy