8 Clever Tips for Avoiding Acne Before It Happens
The best defense is a good offense, even when it comes to acne. As someone who has suffered from acne since puberty, I have come to accept the fact that I will always have at least one blemish on my face. I've also realized there isn't just one single thing that causes my breakouts. Usually it's the perfect storm of stress, hormones, poor diet, little sleep, and maybe even bad karma that makes my skin a battleground.www.realsimple.com
Comments / 0