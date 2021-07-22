8 Clever Tips for Avoiding Acne Before It Happens

This post contains affiliate links which means I receive a commission if you make a purchase using the links in this post. Hello GlamFam! It’s officially an oven in Texas with temperatures in the triple digits. I thought this would be a great post to share since I wear sunscreen every day and slather it on the children so frequently! A little background on sunscreen and me… I am allergic to chemical sunscreen and discovered that when I was a little girl. I put it all over my body and face. Long story short, my dad said that it looked like I was in a boxing match because my face swelled up so much. Over the years, I’ve tried different sunscreens and have a lot of funny/not-so-funny stories about sunblock. Fast forward to today, non-toxic sunscreen for the family is easily available now! HOORAY!