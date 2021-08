Jena Edwards of DeWitt was the winner of an $800 scholarship for the leadership skills she has exhibited at her local center, DeWitt Lanes. Edwards has been on the local Board of Directors for two years. She has helped at numerous tournaments by score monitoring as well as helping with the association trivia nights. She also helped set up and coordinate the local youth tournament held in the spring. Edwards has bowled in local and district family doubles, district and state Pepsi and qualified for Junior Gold in Cleveland when she was 12.