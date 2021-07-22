The Marsback Zephyr Pro gaming mouse comes with a built-in fan with RGB lighting

I’ve gotten a chance to take a look at several brands that I am unfamiliar with, the most recent of which being IOGEAR, who has released a new gaming mouse and a couple of mouse mats at an affordable price, but do the products swap quality for affordability? I received a couple of samples to review, including the Symmetre II gaming mouse, Surfas II gaming mouse mat, and the Surfas II Pro gaming mouse mat. While I don’t typically take the unboxing experience into my reviews, I will say that I was highly unimpressed when removing the gaming mouse (Symmetre II) from the package. After opening it, everything just fell out of the box and it was just not great. So, what do you need to know about IOGEAR’s new gaming mouse and mouse mats?