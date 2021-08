Fans hopes they would be getting Shiny Dialga the moment the Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock bonuses were announced, but it has only just become official. The Time themed bonus event, which was unlocked thanks to players completing a set number of challenges during Pokémon GO Fest 2021, will hit in just a few days. Players were already excited, but now we know for sure that Shiny Dialga is coming along with the Ultra Unlock – Time event, which leaves us wondering if Shiny Palkia and potentially Arceus will be here soon as well.