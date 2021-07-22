SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Last Stop’, ‘Aery – Calm Mind’, ‘Terra Bomber’, and Today’s Other New Releases and Sales
Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for July 22nd, 2021. In today’s article, we take a look at all of the new releases of the day. It’s… it’s not a good crop this week, friends. There are a couple of decent games and a whole lot of junk. Nothing stellar to save the day this time. Perhaps one of next week’s five or so amazing games could have come out a week early and enjoyed the lack of competition. Oh well. We’ve got summaries of all of the games anyway, plus the usual lists of incoming and outgoing sales. Let’s go!toucharcade.com
Comments / 0