Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Last Stop’, ‘Aery – Calm Mind’, ‘Terra Bomber’, and Today’s Other New Releases and Sales

By Shaun Musgrave
TouchArcade
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for July 22nd, 2021. In today’s article, we take a look at all of the new releases of the day. It’s… it’s not a good crop this week, friends. There are a couple of decent games and a whole lot of junk. Nothing stellar to save the day this time. Perhaps one of next week’s five or so amazing games could have come out a week early and enjoyed the lack of competition. Oh well. We’ve got summaries of all of the games anyway, plus the usual lists of incoming and outgoing sales. Let’s go!

toucharcade.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open World#Round Up#Bomber Crew#Switcharcade Round Up#Terra Bomber#Variable State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

PS Vita Received its Last New Game Releases Today, Sony Has Closed Submissions for the Handheld

The PS Vita received its last and final batch of game releases today, July 20, 2021, as Sony closed new submissions for the nearly decade-old portable console earlier this month. A total of six games were targeted for releases to the store today, which Sony states will continue to operate for the foreseeable future. Previously, Sony had planned to close the PS Vita store on August 27, 2021, but the decision was later revoked after a widespread outcry from fans.
Video GamesPaste Magazine

Annapurna Interactive Releases Three New Trailers for Last Stop

Three new trailers were released Tuesday for Annapurna Interactive’s Last Stop, with each trailer representing different characters and environments that players will experience in-game. Available on July 22, the game follows three different perspectives, each with their own genre and tone. Set in London, players will inhabit three different characters...
Video GamesTouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Freddy Spaghetti 2’, ‘Gaps by POWGI’, ‘112 Operator’, and Today’s Other New Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for July 23rd, 2021. If you thought yesterday’s batch of new releases was rough, today sure isn’t going to impress you. Seriously, next week has so many big names coming out. Your eyes will goggle at how many awesome games are hitting. So perhaps we should take the last couple of days as a bit of mercy for our wallets. But wait! There are sales, friends. Some of which are very nice indeed. Enough to save the day? I’ll leave that up to you. Let’s get into those games!
Video GamesTouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: Reviews Featuring ‘Cotton Reboot!’ and ‘Cris Tales’, Plus Today’s New Releases and the Latest Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for July 26th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a trio of reviews to check out for some recent releases. Apart from that, there are a few new releases to check out. They aren’t terribly great, but don’t worry as tomorrow will more than make up for the last few days. We finish things up with the incoming and outgoing sales lists as always, and there are actually quite a few titles in the inbox today. Let’s get to it, then!
Video GamesTouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles’, ‘NEO: The World Ends With You’, ‘Samurai Warriors 5’, Plus News, Sales, and More

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for July 27th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a bit of news, a quick review, and then a jaw-dropping slate of new releases to look at. Seriously, you could break your monthly gaming budget today alone and not feel even a little bad about it. We finish things up with the usual lists of incoming and outgoing sales, because even a day like today needs a little routine. Let’s get to it!
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Picross S: Mega Drive & Mark III Edition Free Demo Now Available From Switch eShop

Wondering whether you should dive into Picross S: Mega Drive & Mark III Edition on Nintendo Switch? Now you can try out the game at zero cost!. The game now has a new demo available on the Switch eShop, allowing Switch owners to play some of its puzzles for completely free. As usual, Switch owners can easily grab it by navigating to the game’s eShop page and clicking the “Download demo” button to obtain it.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Forza Horizon 5 Releases New Info On Biomes & Seasons

Microsoft Game Studios revealed more info this week on Forza Horizon 5 as they released details on seasons and biomes in the game. It's not exactly the most thrilling reveal for a lot of gamers, but if you're a racing fan, you wanna know what kind of courses, terrain, and weather you're going to be dealing with when the game comes around. On Xbox Wire, they give a slight preview to a lot of new areas, including the Tropical Coast, Arid Hills, the Living Desert, Rocky Coast, the urban City of Guanajuato, a Volcano, and more. You can read a snipper below with some screenshots and you can check out the article here.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

.hack//G.U. Last Recode Rated For Nintendo Switch By The ESRB

It looks like Switch owners may soon get to take their first dive into the cult classic .hack series!. The ESRB has posted a new listing for .hack//G.U. Last Recode on Switch – seemingly hinting that the title will eventually land on the Nintendo console. There’s not much more information for now, but you can read the details of the rating below (click to enlarge):
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Pac-Man 99 has now surpassed four million downloads on Nintendo Switch plus new DLC announced

Bandai Namco has announced during the Pac-Man 99 Challenge that Pac-Man 99 has shifted over four million downloads on Nintendo’s current platform. The company also mentioned during the Pac-Man 99 Challenge stream that there will be new free downloadable content for the game, the first will be a brand new theme based on Hopping Mappy, which will be made available soon. Pac-Man 99 is free for Nintendo Switch Online members.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Deemo II’ from Rayark Gets a New iPhone Gameplay Video, Worldwide Closed Beta Test Planned

Deemo II, the story-driven rhythm game and sequel to the excellent Deemo ($1.99), was previous announced without confirmed platforms. The first Deemo II teaser video confirmed an Android release and we finally saw the interface for the actual levels as well. A few days ago, Rayark showcased some exploration and interactions in a brand new gameplay video captured on an iPhone that has Echo interacting with and exploring the train station. The short clip has an introduction from the Deemo II producer who revealed plans for a worldwide closed beta. Watch the new Deemo II gameplay video with some iPhone gameplay below:
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The best Pokemon Nintendo Switch games, ranked

The world of Pokemon is always a lovely place to spend a day with, and while we all wish it was real, the next best thing is to play the games on the Nintendo Switch. The best Pokemon Nintendo Switch games exude the personality of the series and bring a unique charm that other franchises wish they could. Pika-t-this list and find yourself on a Pokemon journey sometime soon.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Hands-on Preview: Nintendo Switch (OLED) model

It has become the norm to see the release of hardware revisions of mainline gaming consoles – and if there’s a company that’s well-accustomed to such a practice, it’s Nintendo. Nintendo’s long history of releasing improved hardware during console life cycles began with their first home gaming system, the NES, with the Japanese Famicom receiving a heavy facelift when it hit Western shelves in 1985. Some folk will also remember the beloved Gameboy getting the cutesy and colourful Pocket treatment, and let’s not forget about the DS family of systems, too. From the very beginning, almost every Nintendo console has in some way or another had hardware refinements, and the Nintendo Switch is no different. Come the 8th of October this year, the Nintendo Switch (OLED) model will be in consumers’ hands and, although it’s not the heavily rumoured ‘Switch Pro’ that people may have hoped for, it is home to some welcome improvements that will enrich players’ experiences, especially for those who play predominantly in handheld mode.
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

What the End of the Nintendo DS Means for Handheld Games

2020 will arguably go down as one of the craziest years many of us will experience in our lives. It was also a year that really brought to the forefront the positives of easy-to-access videogames. Nintendo’s Game Boy line evolved from the original to the Game Boy Advance, to the DS, and finally, the 3DS/2DS. It has, pound-for-pound, one of the best — and most original — collections of games assembled across its iterations, arguably ranked up there with the original SNES and the PlayStation 2.
FIFAvgchartz.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Tops the French Charts - Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts in week 29, 2021, according to SELL. F1 2021 (PS4) has remained in second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up from fourth to third place. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) are in fourth and fifth place, respectively.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

New PS5, PS4, PSVR Games Coming This Week: August 2nd – August 6th

This week’s new PlayStation Store releases are few but it’s all about quality, not quantity, right?. We’ve got some quality coming this week with the likes of Tomas Sala‘s The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, which hits PS5 and PS4 on August 5th. I actually reviewed the game already and found it to be quite good, but flawed.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

The Wayward Realms is an Open-World Fantasy RPG by Former Elder Scrolls Leads - News

Once Lost Games has announced a new open-world fantasy RPG, The Wayward Realms, for PC via Steam. It isn't known if the game will release on any other platform. Ted Peterson and Julian LeFay, lead developers of the team behind the original Elder Scrolls, Arena, and Daggerfall, are leading the team who is developing The Wayward Realms that is described as a "Grand RPG."
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Halo Wars Definitive Edition PC Game Download For Free

Halo Wars Definitive Edition PC Game Download For Free. Halo Wars definitive antiproton: real-time strategy games well as action games. The Halo war is a closely related total series. You will be surrounded by intense combat and exciting action. The game includes the following: Science fictproton universeThe story is about fighting with enemies, but it’s not. This science-fiction fictproton is set in the year 2531, 21 years before the. Halo event.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Picross S Genesis & Master System Edition Out On Nintendo Switch This Week

Jupiter has confirmed that Picross S Genesis & Master System Edition will release on Nintendo Switch this week. The picture crossword puzzle series is back with a crossover that welcomes characters plucked from 59 games that were released on SEGA’s classic consoles, the Master System and SEGA Genesis. With the...
Video GamesTouchArcade

Remastered PC Classics Compilation ‘Neighbours Back From Hell’ Is Out Now on iOS Worldwide, Android Releasing Today

Neighbours back From Hell includes the original games rendered in HD at a higher frame rate for this remaster, Game Center support on iOS and Google Play services on Android, full controller support, and more. If you’d like to play it on iOS, you can buy Neighbours back From Hell for $4.99 on the App Store right now. The Android version isn’t live yet but you can pre-register for it here (where it will be sold for $4.99 as well). I’m glad Handy Games is continuing to bring premium games to mobile with all the features a good mobile conversion includes. If you missed Handy Games’ previous release, check out Chicken Police. Head over to our Neighbours back From Hell forum thread here for discussion around the compilation and the mobile release. Did you play the original Neighbours From Hell games or the remastered release on PC and consoles?
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

UK charts: Zelda Skyward Sword HD remains at No.2 and Neo: The World Ends with You enters at No.10

The latest UK video games charts have arrived along with the long-awaited sequel to the beloved JRPG from Square Enix, Neo: The World Ends with You. Neo: The World Ends with You entered the UK charts at No.10 this week releasing on both the Nintendo Switch system and the PlayStation 4. Games Industry reports that 63% of its launch week were on Nintendo’s latest platform with the remainder on PlayStation 4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to be a behemoth for Nintendo as it moved up two places to No.3 after a 14% uptick in sales. Another Switch game which continues to sell well is Animal Crossing: New Horizons which saw an 18% increase in sales this week Here’s the GfK top ten for the week ending 31st July, 2021:

Comments / 0

Community Policy