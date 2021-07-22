Cancel
Sports

The Ambivalence Olympics

By Claire Lampen, @claire_lampen
thecut.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistorically speaking, only one thing can move me to genuine excitement about sports: the Olympics, baby. You will never convince me to waste five-or-whatever hours of my one precious life on, say, a Super Bowl, but 7,000 hours of the Olympics? Over two weeks? Where there’s a will, there’s a way, and the will to watch Simone Biles make history in new and creative ways? Say, by vaulting through the air in a series of impossibly controlled flips and spins to stick a gymnastics move no one has ever done before and therefore we call it the Biles? It’s strong. Every Olympic event showcases athletes performing at the top of their game, their movements fluid and finessed and executed with incomprehensible speed. Every opening ceremony, meanwhile, gives us indelible moments of spectacle, such as the time (at the 2018 Winter Games) that Team USA wore big toasty mitts that uncannily resembled Bread Gloves. Incredible costuming choice — an Olympics after my own heart. What’s not to love??

