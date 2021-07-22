New Orleans Saints One Step Closer To Playing In Caesars Superdome After Vote

It feels like it was just yesterday when the NFL shut down a fantasy football convention in Dallas because it deemed it too similar to gambling. Fast forward a few short years and the league has fully embraced gambling and the billions in potential revenue it’s set to infuse into the league, to the point where the New Orleans Saints have now been allowed to enter a partnership that will eventually see Mercedes-Benz Superdome — an arena that currently shares a sponsor with the hated Atlanta Falcons — change its name to one of the most recognizable gambling venues in all the world: Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.