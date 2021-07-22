Cancel
New Orleans Saints One Step Closer To Playing In Caesars Superdome After Vote

By Christopher Dodson
It did not take long for the New Orleans Saints to cash in their stadium naming rights sponsor ticket. After a Louisiana State Joint Budget Committee voted and approved a 20-year sponsorship rights deal worth around $140 million without objection, the new name of Saints’ iconic home would be the Caesars Superdome once the contract is finalized. The team would receive all revenue from the deal.

Comments / 0

