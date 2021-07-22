THEATER REVIEW: Barrington Stage’s ‘Eleanor’ a fine evening of theater

Written by Mark St. Germain, directed by Henry Stram. For the second time this season, a new play by Mark St. Germain graces our region’s stages, and for the second time it stars one of our favorite players, Harriet Harris. This is a double delight at the end of July. I have been ever-interested in Eleanor Roosevelt since I met her when I was just four years old. St. Germain, who seems to love writing plays about eternal Americans and has given us many — from Henry Ford to Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Typhoid Mary — has finally found the most worthwhile person to resuscitate, the widow of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Her history is just extraordinary. She accomplished more than most people even read about in their lifetimes. In this play, about 90 minutes long, she relives a lot of them as she rests on a favorite bench in Washington, D.C.’s Rock Creek Cemetery. Her word comes to life in Brian Prather’s inventive set, playing out on a park bench using a bag, a fur boa, a hat, and a coat. This is theater of merged emotions, motions, memories, and imaginations.