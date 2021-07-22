Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

THEATER REVIEW: Barrington Stage’s ‘Eleanor’ a fine evening of theater

By J. Peter Bergman
theberkshireedge.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten by Mark St. Germain, directed by Henry Stram. For the second time this season, a new play by Mark St. Germain graces our region’s stages, and for the second time it stars one of our favorite players, Harriet Harris. This is a double delight at the end of July. I have been ever-interested in Eleanor Roosevelt since I met her when I was just four years old. St. Germain, who seems to love writing plays about eternal Americans and has given us many — from Henry Ford to Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Typhoid Mary — has finally found the most worthwhile person to resuscitate, the widow of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Her history is just extraordinary. She accomplished more than most people even read about in their lifetimes. In this play, about 90 minutes long, she relives a lot of them as she rests on a favorite bench in Washington, D.C.’s Rock Creek Cemetery. Her word comes to life in Brian Prather’s inventive set, playing out on a park bench using a bag, a fur boa, a hat, and a coat. This is theater of merged emotions, motions, memories, and imaginations.

theberkshireedge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Kennedy
Person
Typhoid Mary
Person
Lorena Hickok
Person
Mary Todd Lincoln
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
Person
Henry Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theater Review#Barrington Stage#Americans#The United Nations#Boyd Quinson Stage#The Barrington Stage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Theater & Dancetheberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: Chester Theatre makes ‘niceties’ at Hancock Shaker Village

Written by Eleanor Burgess, directed by Christina Franklin. A college student, Zoe, meets with her professor, Janine, about an important paper she has written on political issues that Zoe has reconceived as something rarely addressed. This meeting turns into a rallying cry for racial and otherwise American issues, which become explosive and lead to dire consequences for Janine, for education, and for critically political and personal freedoms. Eleanor Burgess’s play, “The Niceties,” could easily have been titled “The Nasties” as these two women battle, from diverse points of view, over the use of words, of ideas, and of convictions in Chester Theatre’s dynamic presentation under the tent at Hancock Shaker Village.
Kalamazoo, MIwmuk.org

Theater Review: Pipeline

Face Off Theatre’s most recent production, “Pipeline” was staged in a live performance at Dormouse Theatre in Kalamazoo last weekend. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar has this review. The “pipeline” referenced in the title of Dominique Morisseau’s play is the system that disproportionately incarcerates young men of color for offenses in public...
MusicPosted by
sevendaysvt

Theater Review: 'An Iliad,' Weston Playhouse

On foot and in full armor, one great warrior pursues another around the city's walls. The chase takes place in the viewer's imagination while a storyteller describes the pursuer as never quite closing the distance to the tireless fleeing man. The story is from Homer's Iliad, but it becomes modern and vivid in the Weston Playhouse production of the 2013 play An Iliad.
Latham, NYtheberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: Curtain Call’s ‘An Act of God’ works like a charm

Written by David Javerbaum, directed by Patrick White. For one hour and 20 minutes, Bill Shein is God. For that long, at least, revisionist comedy is in command of the world we know. With the notable willing assistance of Saints Michael and Gabriel, God corrects history, rewrites the Ten Commandments, and wreaks havoc on a world he is ready to abandon (if he hasn’t already), the earth, and its people, once and for all. This is what he wants, but we’re just so much fun, he might reconsider.
Theater & Dancemdtheatreguide.com

News: Arena Stage at The Mead Center for American Theater Announces Company’s 2021/22 Season

(Washington, D.C.) Arena Stage Artistic Director Molly Smith and Executive Producer Edgar Dobie announce the 2021/22 lineup for the company’s 72nd Season. Arena is excited to welcome back audiences into our spaces and roar back with an ambitious, thrilling season packed with drama, humor, high-energy music and stories that bring us together. The season reflects Arena’s commitment to produce compelling, dynamic work that speaks to this moment in time as we navigate a new world. Arena is committed to creating work that reflects the voices of our communities and our country. As part of Arena’s mission to serve artists on a national, regional and local scale, two exciting collaborations will take place with American Conservatory Theater and Step Afrika!.
Theater & Dancetheberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: Living Room Theatre’s ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’ takes a deep dive

“Knowing I’ve done really well, what do you think I do?”. Nora and Torvald Helmer have been separated for 15 years, ever since she walked out on her marriage, husband, children, housekeeper, and life in her Norway hometown. She has only looked back recently out of necessity, and that new need has brought her back to the door she slammed behind her so long ago. Faced with the realization that things are never really ended until you properly end them, she has to resort to the strings that bind her and cut them once and for always.
Monmouth, MESun-Journal

Theater at Monmouth to stage ‘Sofonisba’

“Sofonisba,” a play about the hunger for creation, birth and art, and the very real cost of both will be staged at Theater at Monmouth, 796 Main St., Monmouth. Theater at Monmouth presents Callie Kimball’s “Sofonisba,” the final opening of seven shows making up its (R)evolutionary Redux Summer Season. Performance...
East Lyme, CTThe Day

East Lyme Regional Theater stages 'Something Rotten!'

“Something Rotten!” is happening in East Lyme. And by that, we mean the Tony-nominated musical comedy titled “Something Rotten!”. East Lyme Regional Theater is back on the boards, post-pandemic, and is staging this play over the weekend at East Lyme High School. In “Something Rotten!,” two brothers have dreams of...
Theater & DanceTimes News

Theater Review: Greg Wood goes to war in ‘An Iliad’ at PSF

“An Iliad,” through Aug. 1, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, Main Stage, Labuda Center for the Performing Arts, DeSales University, and streaming online, is much more. In the one-person performance by Greg Wood, it’s transcendent. A key scene is when Wood (The Poet) recites a litany of the names of presumably all...
Allentown, PATimes News

Theater Review: This ‘Song’ is for you at Civic

“They’re Playing Our Song” is a great choice for the reboot of regularly-scheduled Main Stage shows in Civic Theatre Of Allentown’s Nineteenth Street Theatre. “Song” is, as the title states, playful and songful and, as directed by Civic Theatre of Allentown’s Artistic Director William Sanders and starring the dynamic duo of Ryan Donchez as Vernon Gersch, the composer, and Rebecca Pieper as Sonia Walsk, the lyricist, the production is zestful.
Performing Artscoolcleveland.com

THEATER REVIEW: “Altar Boyz” @ Porthouse Theatre by Roy Berko

What do Godspell, The Book of Mormon, Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Altar Boyz have in common? Yes, they are all musical theater scripts. Yes, they all have a religious theme. But they are not all of the same quality. Godspell has some marvelous songs,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy