Hilltown Mobile Market opens for the season

The Annual Aquinnah Native Artisans Market and Aquinnah Public Safety Day were held this Saturday and I have never seen so many people there. The event may have been helped by the weather, which was overcast but not rainy. There were lots of great artisans from Aquinnah and around New England. Beverly Wright manned the Sailor’s Valentine table where people could make their own Valentine from an assortment of shells. Donald Widdis, Berta Welch, and Jannette Vanderhoop were all there selling their original and beautiful creations. There were burgers and hot dogs provided by the police and fire departments. The public safety area saw a throng of young children (and adults) climbing on trucks and getting tours of the “command center,” a thing I thought only existed in the movies. Claus and Clovis Smith went through the event twice before heading to the beach. I’m sorry if you missed it, it was an exceptionally good time.