Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Hilltown Mobile Market opens for the season

By WWLP Digital First
WWLP 22News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WWLP) – The Hilltown Mobile Market is beginning its season Thursday offering fresh fruits and vegetables from local farms. The mobile market will run each week through October 8 visit Blandford, Cummington, Huntington, and Worthington every Thursday and Friday. Thursdays: Worthington Congregational Church from 2 – 3:30 p.m. Thursdays: Cummington...

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Local Food#Fresh Fruits#Vegetables#Food Drink#Wwlp#Cummington Kingman Tavern#Blandford Post Office#Huntington Town Green#Seva Water#Wic#Hilltown Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New Market, INJournal Review

Food Finders Mobile Pantry to distribute at New Market

NEW MARKET — Food Finders Food Bank Mobile Pantry will distribute food, including fresh produce, an assortment of frozen items, essential non-perishable items, and breads to people in need in the New Market area. The distribution will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 3 at the New Market Elementary School, 103 S. Third St., New Marekt. This is a drive-through distribution. Do not arrive before 11:30 a.m.
Mobile, ALWKRG

Mobile Flea Market to begin charging admission

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Flea Market will soon charge shoppers an entry fee. The flea market’s website shows admission prices will be $1 per person starting on July 31. The entry fee will be waived for children under the age of 12. The Mobile Flea Market is open...
Ochiltree County, TXperrytonherald.com

Farmers Market open

The Ochiltree County Farmers Market is now open in the parking lot at Perryton National Bank. If you would like to be a participant in this year’s market, please contact Rene Schwalk at 806-202-0049. The market is open to any handmade, homemade, or home grown items. Cost is only $25 for the entire season. The Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through mid-September.
AgricultureMount Olive Tribune

It’s tomato season at the Farmers Market

Many of us know there’s nothing better than a fresh tomato sandwich on a hot, summer day. Tomatoes are now in season in our area and are often a staple with many of our summer cookouts and meals. North Carolina ranks ninth nationally in tomato production, growing 96 million pounds...
Aquinnah, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Aquinnah: Circle Time and Mobile Market

The Annual Aquinnah Native Artisans Market and Aquinnah Public Safety Day were held this Saturday and I have never seen so many people there. The event may have been helped by the weather, which was overcast but not rainy. There were lots of great artisans from Aquinnah and around New England. Beverly Wright manned the Sailor’s Valentine table where people could make their own Valentine from an assortment of shells. Donald Widdis, Berta Welch, and Jannette Vanderhoop were all there selling their original and beautiful creations. There were burgers and hot dogs provided by the police and fire departments. The public safety area saw a throng of young children (and adults) climbing on trucks and getting tours of the “command center,” a thing I thought only existed in the movies. Claus and Clovis Smith went through the event twice before heading to the beach. I’m sorry if you missed it, it was an exceptionally good time.
Fayette County, OHRecord-Herald

Seasonal favorites at Wednesday Market

Sweetcorn, tomatoes, green beans, blackberries and other local produce will be available this week at the Wednesday afternoon Fayette County Farmers Market. This venue, located in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and is without any market-sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash only market.
Monroe County, WVPosted by
The Register-Herald

Mobile market will visit Monroe County

Sprouting Farms has announced it will set up its mobile farmers market at two locations in Monroe County, starting this Wednesday. The mobile market will set up every Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Lindside Senior Center and from 2 to 5 p.m. at Greenville Farm Kitchen. The...
Youngstown, OHPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Mobile Market Initiative launches in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mobile Market Initiative in the Mahoning Valley launched Tuesday to help bring groceries to the city's most vulnerable people. The initiative will sponsor a bus to travel to different areas of the city to allow people to purchase healthy groceries at low prices. “We want to be...
Youngstown, OHWFMJ.com

New mobile market initiative to feed thousands

Two community organizations, ACTION and GROW Urban Farm, a project of Flying High, Inc., have set out to diminish the food deserts in our community. They've been doing pop up markets for several years, but now realize the need is greater than they had imagined. "We've been doing pop up...
Youngstown, OHWYTV.com

ACTION begins fundraising for mobile market

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Leaders with the community religious organization known as A.C.T.I.O.N. claim its been six years since Youngstown officials announced they would bring a grocery store to the city – but nothing has happened yet. “So while we’re waiting on the grocery store, an actual grocery store, we...
Environmentnbc15.com

New meat market opens

The best chance of storms and the greatest threat of severe weather this week will come Wednesday night. A complex of rain and stronger storms will likely develop along a cold front and impact southern Wisconsin late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Much of southern Wisconsin will be under a SLIGHT THREAT of severe weather Wednesday through Wednesday night. This is 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. If stronger storms develop, the main threat will be strong to damaging wind gusts. Hail, locally heavy rainfall, and lightning will also be possible. Right now, the tornado threat looks like it is going to remain very low. Wednesday could be declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Make sure to stay connected with the First Alert Weather Team for updates.
Recipesthecozycook.com

Ground Beef and Broccoli

This Ground Beef and Broccoli is an easy 30 minute meal with a simple, flavorful sauce that your family will love eating with vegetables!. I can’t pass up a good stir fry recipe, especially one that is truly a 30 minute meal. You can make this recipe with ground beef,...
Grocery & Supermaketgoodmorningamerica.com

No mask, no service! Costco, Walmart, Sam's Club... require all customers to wear masks

Grocery stores around the country are once again updating their policies on facial coverings. Many large retailers around the U.S. first implemented mask mandates in 2020 throughout the spring and summer with the spread of COVID-19, but once vaccinations increased policies changed allowing many vaccinated Americans to shop in person without a mask. Now with the transmission of the delta variant, retailers have adjusted those requirements regardless of vaccine status.
Recipesberlyskitchen.com

Yellow Squash Casserole

This easy recipe for Yellow Squash Casserole is the perfect way to enjoy garden-fresh yellow squash in a creamy comforting side dish. Make it during the summer months or whip it up for the holiday season for everyone to enjoy!. While there are many ways to prepare and cook yellow...
LifestyleTree Hugger

Please Don't Build Fairy Doors Along Trails

The first time my children ever encountered a fairy door along a hiking trail, they were enchanted. Tucked into the bottom of a tree with space between its arched roots, the tiny rounded door suggested a secret world—one inhabited by fairies and other magical beings. They crouched down to study it, reached out to touch it with a fingertip, and came away feeling as if they'd picked up a bit of the fairy dust themselves.
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

BBQ SPAGHETTI BAKE

Looking for an easy weeknight dinner? This is it! This easy pasta bake takes no time to put together and is so good. You can use any flavor of bbq sauce that your family likes. I’ve used hickory, honey, and mesquite and all were fantastic. If you happen to have leftovers, they reheat great! Add our easy garlic cheese biscuits.
Food & Drinksbrokenovenbaking.com

Fudgy Mug Brownie

Are you ever just craving brownies but don't feel like making a whole pan of them? That's how I've been feeling a lot lately, so I decided to make this Fudgy Mug Brownie! It's a single serving fudgy brownie made in a coffee mug that's sure to fulfill your chocolate craving! No oven is required and it'll be ready in less than 10 minutes!
Recipesbutterwithasideofbread.com

STRAWBERRY BANANA BARS

Strawberry Banana Bars made with a banana bread or muffin mix, strawberry pie filling and just three other basic ingredients. Easy banana recipe that is perfect for a snack or dessert!. Be sure to check out our updated collection of BEST BANANA RECIPES EVER here!. We love bananas. Banana bread,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy