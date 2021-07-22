Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marietta, GA

Hamp and Harry's — with craft cocktails, lunch and dinner — to replace The Bramble on the Square

By Thomas Hartwell thartwell@mdjonline.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIETTA — A new restaurant is set to replace the short-lived The Bramble Bar & Kitchen on Marietta Square this fall, and the new restaurant owners are a familiar duo. Scott McCray and Scott Kerns, partners in McCray's Tavern, which has several locations, including ones in Smyrna and east Cobb, say they hope to open Hamp and Harry's, serving craft cocktails, lunch and dinner, in September.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Smyrna, GA
Marietta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Marietta, GA
Marietta, GA
Lifestyle
Marietta, GA
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktails#Art#Food Drink#The Bramble Bar Kitchen#Mccray S Tavern#Mariettans#Mdj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Arts
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Officer killed in stabbing attack at Pentagon transit station that led to lockdown

A Pentagon police officer has died after he was attacked outside the Pentagon Metro entrance Tuesday morning, officials said. The officer, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, fired on the assailant after the stabbing began, but it’s not clear whether officer or another one hit the assailant with gunfire, said officials familiar with the matter. The assailant was killed.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Kathy Griffin shares post-surgery update

(CNN) — Kathy Griffin shared an update on her health Tuesday. A day after going public with her lung cancer diagnosis and plans to have surgery, Griffin posted on her official Instagram account about where she is now. "Wow! I'm so grateful for all the love you guys are sending...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy