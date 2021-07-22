Cancel
Live Nation Celebrates 'Return to Live,' Announces $20 Concerts

By Music Connection
musicconnection.com
 12 days ago

Live Nation has announced it is celebrating the Return to Live concerts this summer by offering fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year. As Live Nation’s outdoor venues across the U.S. begin to open, the time is here to get outside and catch live music with friends, family and loved ones at over 40 Live Nation amphitheaters all across the country. For a limited time only next week, fans will have access to exclusive $20 tickets to participating Live Nation shows, including taxes and fees.

www.musicconnection.com

