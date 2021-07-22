Live Nation Celebrates 'Return to Live,' Announces $20 Concerts

Concert goers rejoice! The long wait is over and live music is back in the DMV, with Events D.C. leading the charge. Events D.C. will be hosting a series of live concerts from July 22nd- July 25th with an all-star, energetic lineup. Robert Randolph and the Family band will kick things off on July 22nd with special guests, Dupont Brass. Followed by a night of Go-Go with local legends, Junkyard Band, keeping the party going on July 23rd. The celebration continues when Thievery Corporation enters the stage with electronic beats on July 24th. Closing out the series is international Latin pop star, Jason Cerda with special guest DJ Pedro Night. Every night of the series is sure to be a welcome night of high energy fun.