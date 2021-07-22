Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CDC Reaffirms J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Benefits Outweigh Risks

By Cecelia Smith-Schoenwalder
US News and World Report
 12 days ago

Despite reports of rare cases of a neurological disorder known as Guillain-Barre syndrome, the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine continue to outweigh the risks, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expert said on Thursday. Members of a CDC working group "expressed strong support" for the continued...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#The Johnson Johnson#J J#Janssen Covid 19 Vaccine#Guillain Barre Syndrome#Pfizer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Graphene Oxide?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Graphene oxide is not listed among the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. A Pfizer spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. The Pfizer-BioNTech...
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Dr. Victory on why the FDA is not approving COVID-19 vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed under Emergency Use Authorization for months now. But the FDA hasn’t fully approved them yet, despite many medical officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming that it needs to happen soon. Emergency and Public Health...
Public HealthNewswise

CDC withdrawing its request for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test does not mean the test failed

On July 21st, 2021, a Lab Alert issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s Center for Surveillance, Epidemiology, and Laboratory Systems announced that the CDC would be withdrawing its request for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test after December 2021. Claims regarding the misuse of the COVID-19 PCR test have been circulating for quite some time. This Lab Alert has rekindled these claims, using it as validation that the test is inaccurate. Many are also citing this statement in the Lab Alert: “CDC encourages laboratories to consider adoption of a multiplexed method that can facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses” and using it as validation that the test cannot differentiate the difference between SARS-CoV-2 and the flu virus.
Medical & Biotechcw39.com

Pfizer vaccine effectiveness declines after 4 months, study says

(WTAJ) — A new study conducted on the effectiveness of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shows that protection against the virus drops to approximately 84% about four to six months after the second dose is injected. In the company-funded survey, it was found that the vaccine’s effectiveness was strongest — at 96.2%...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

J&J says still in talks with Indian govt on COVID-19 vaccine

BENGALURU, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Monday it was still in talks with the Indian government over its COVID-19 vaccine after the country's drug regulator announced the company had pulled its proposal seeking an accelerated approval for local trials. India had, in May, scrapped local...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
PharmaceuticalsSun-Journal

When will the coronavirus vaccines get full FDA approval?

With many Americans still unvaccinated and the delta variant sparking a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, the Food and Drug Administration is under growing pressure to grant full approval to coronavirus vaccines being used under the agency’s emergency authority. Some lawmakers and health care experts pushing for quick approvals note...
Public Healthaces.edu

COVID-19 Vaccines for People with Underlying Medical Conditions

COVID-19 vaccines may be administered to most people with underlying medical conditions. This information aims to help people in the following groups make an informed decision about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more about what you can do when you have been fully vaccinated. If you have questions about getting...
Women's HealthMedscape News

ACOG, SMFM Urge All Pregnant Women to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) strongly recommend that all pregnant women be vaccinated against COVID-19. Only about 16% of pregnant people have received one or more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy