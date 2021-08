Bluefield, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County health officials are urging people to mask up and get vaccinated after a confirmed case of the Delta variant was found in the area. According to the Health Department, the individual is cleared and went through a 14-day quarantine period per Mercer County health protocols. Test results can take up to four weeks to return from the lab, resulting in a delay for health officials to know with which strain people are infected.