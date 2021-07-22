Luke Combs Pays for Funerals of Three Country Fans Who Died at Faster Horses Festival

Muskegon's Bike Time and Rebel Road motorcycle rallies are a great time but if you attended this year, you better get tested for COVID-19. Muskegon Bike Time and Rebel Road are two motorcycle rallies that took place simultaneously July 15-18. These events have gone on for years, minus 2020 because of the pandemic. This year both went on as planned but unfortunately there have been a cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to both events seeing how people who go to one of the events, usually pop over to the other.