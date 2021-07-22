Cancel
Eden, WI

Aircraft & Ice Cream: Kelley Country Creamery welcomes national flyers, starting July 23

By Brenda Ordonez
wearegreenbay.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Kelley Country Creamery is taking off and offering customers something they can’t refuse. Kelley Country Creamery, located in Eden, not only offers deliciously creamy and flavorful ice cream but soon, will offer residents a one-of-a-kind show! Starting on Friday, experienced pilots from all across the nation will be exploring local areas, including the creamery, not by car or by foot, but by plane!

