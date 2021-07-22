Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Airplane Landing Gear Falls From Sky, Lands On New England Golf Course

By Jason Hall
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The local police department shared photos of the object on their Facebook account.

www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

66K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#England Golf#New England#Accident#The Gorham Country Club#Kisp#Wgme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Airplane
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Golf
News Break
Facebook
Related
Maine StatePosted by
Fox News

Part of plane's landing gear crashes onto Maine golf course

Police in Maine say they have recovered part of an airplane’s landing gear after it fell onto the Gorham Country Club golf course just outside of Portland. "Just when you thought you have seen everything, things really do fall from the sky," the Gorham Police Department posted on Facebook. "There...
Posted by
Daily Voice

Plane Lands At Long Island MacArthur Airport After Landing Gear Issue

A scary scene nearly unfolded at Long Island MacArthur Airport as a pilot dealing with malfunctioning landing gear was forced to make a touchy landing. No injuries were reported when a twin-engine plane being piloted over a golf course lost its main landing gear as it approached the Ronkonkoma airport before landing on its belly at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said.
Sun-Journal

Aircraft landing gear breaks off, lands on Gorham golf course

A large piece of landing gear from an airplane broke off and plummeted to earth Tuesday night, landing on the seventh fairway at Gorham Country Club. Sgt. Ted Hatch of the Gorham Police Department, who recovered the landing gear for the Federal Aviation Administration to inspect, said no injuries were reported.
Gorham, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Airplane Drops Landing Gear on the Greens at Gorham Country Club

Golfers were ducking more than balls at the Gorham Country Club when landing gear from a plane landed on the greens. You never know what you're going to find on a golf course. Every corner holds possible surprises. At Bangor Municipal Golf Course, a few years ago, golfers were dealing with a bear who decided to munch on the plants surrounding the greens. In Scotland, it's not unusual for golf games to be interrupted by sheep who have wandered onto the course. And, of course, there was that alligator that startled golfers at a country club in Naples, Florida last year.
Truckee, CASan Luis Obispo Tribune

No survivors as small jet crashes near golf course during landing at Truckee-Tahoe Airport

Three people were believed to be killed after a twin-engine jet crashed and burst into flames Monday afternoon near a golf course in Truckee. The Truckee Fire Protection District said in a social media post that fire crews were responding to a plane crash and quarter-acre wildfire near Ponderosa Golf Course. Officials added that the blaze was quickly contained with no threat to Truckee residents.
generalaviationnews.com

Landing gear falls off during takeoff

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. When I started the flight I...
Erie, PAErie Times-News

Two escape injury after plane lands without landing gear extended at Erie airport

Two people escaped injury Tuesday afternoon when their small airplane made a bumpy landing at the Erie International Airport after the plane's landing gear failed to extend. The incident happened on Tuesday at 2:48 p.m. According to Ian Bogle, the airport's director of public safety and facilities, the single-engine Piper Arrow landed at the airport without its landing gear extended.
Ocean City, NJCape May County Herald

Teen Pilot Returns to the Sky After Emergency Landing

GREEN CREEK - Landon Lucas, an 18-year-old spending his first summer in New Jersey, is back flying the local skies after captivating the nation with an emergency landing near Ocean City. The teen, who's originally from Jackson, Wyoming, became noteworthy for landing a 1946 banner plane on the Route 52...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Independent

Woman in crop top left in tears after being ‘shamed’ by Alaska Airlines attendant

A woman says she was left in tears after she was shamed by an Alaska Airlines flight attendant for wearing a crop top to travel.In a series of videos, TikTok user Sierra Steadman alleged that the stewardess made her feel “degraded” and “embarrassed” in front of other passengers, and threatened to kick her off the flight. Steadman was wearing a black crop top and shorts, along with a hoodie.In one video, which has now been viewed by more than 5 million people, the tearful traveller wearing a grey hoodie and face mask says: “When the flight attendant shames you...
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
Accidentsaudacy.com

Pickup truck sinks on live TV while attempting to launch boat into lake

The only thing worse than being embarrassed in public, is having that embarrassing moment caught on live TV. That’s exactly what happened to one man recently, as his attempt to launch his boat into a lake ended with his car in the water as well. As seen in the now viral clip, the man’s truck quickly sank after sliding into the water from the loading dock.
Trafficelliott.org

A drunk driver hit my car rental but I got a $22,158 bill!

Just days into Joe Vandetta’s recent Florida family vacation, a drunk driver crashed head-on into his rental car. Luckily, the hit-and-run accident didn’t cause serious injuries, and the Vandettas — bruised but otherwise unharmed — completed their trip as planned. But the shock of getting smashed by an intoxicated motorist...
Home & Gardenhunker.com

Why Do People Put Foil on Their Windows?

Ever drive down the road and spot a house with tin foil covering its windows? While the shiny silver panes might look a little unusual, there are actually a few very good reasons they exist — putting tin foil (also known as aluminum foil) in your windows keeps your house cooler, darker, and more private. Perfect for a sweltering summer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy