Google Drive rolling out the ability to block users that share spam [Updated]

By Abner Li
9to5Google
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past few years, some malicious actors have leveraged Google Drive sharing to target people with spam-filled documents. Google now has a solution to that form of spam with user blocking in Drive. Update 7/22: After being announced in May, Google is now officially rolling out the ability to...

