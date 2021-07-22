Cancel
James Spann: Scattered showers, storms for Alabama again Friday; trending drier this weekend

By James Spann
Alabama NewsCenter
 12 days ago
RADAR CHECK: We have the classic case of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms across Alabama today. Showers and storms are moving slowly to the east/southeast, and stronger storms are dumping heavy amounts of rain in this moist, unstable air mass. Away from the showers, we have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures between 87 and 90 degrees. Showers will fade once the sun goes down.

