James Spann: Scattered showers, storms for Alabama again Friday; trending drier this weekend
RADAR CHECK: We have the classic case of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms across Alabama today. Showers and storms are moving slowly to the east/southeast, and stronger storms are dumping heavy amounts of rain in this moist, unstable air mass. Away from the showers, we have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures between 87 and 90 degrees. Showers will fade once the sun goes down.rss.alabamanewscenter.com
