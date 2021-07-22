James Spann: Scattered showers, storms for Alabama again Friday; trending drier this weekend

MONDAY: The forecast will be pretty similar to what we saw across north and central Alabama on Sunday, as we’ll start off the day with a decent amount of sunshine. Clouds will start building during the second half of the morning and scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will begin popping up mainly during the late morning through the early evening. These rain chances will be elevated over the Tennessee Valley and mainly north of the I-59 corridor, and with precipitable water values potentially reaching 2.2 inches, some of the heavier storms will produce some ponding and minor flooding. Just like Sunday, these storms will be slow-movers as well, which could also lead to those ponding and flooding issues. Highs across north Alabama will be in the mid-80s to the lower 90s, while central Alabama will see highs in the upper 80s to the mid-90s. Heat index values may reach as high as 104 degrees, so please be careful if having to work or be outside for extended amounts of time.