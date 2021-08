You don't have to be a whiz in the kitchen to binge the heck out of a good old-fashioned cooking show. No matter your skill level, there's something mesmerizing about watching the pros chop, sear and plate from the comfort of your couch. Toss in the added pressure of a reality show competition, and you've got endless hours of entertainment. If you're looking for something new to add to your watchlist, consider the best cooking shows of all time – as selected by some of the world's top chefs. (Yes, even after a long day in the kitchen, they too can't resist a good Iron Chef marathon.)