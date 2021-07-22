Cancel
Ask the Staff: Thursday Edition

By Bobby Deren
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's that time of the week in which we unveil Scarlet Nation's original long-running Ask the Staff feature that gives our VIP members the chance to ask our staff the question of their choosing. We will provide you with an informed answer and this format will be open throughout the day. This is your chance to gain an insider's view of Rutgers athletics from experts who have been covering the team for more than a decade. Click here to enter the Q and A session.

College Sports
Football
Sports
