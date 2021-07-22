Cancel
Why trash-raiding parrots in Sydney are smarter than 'bin chickens'

By Jessie Yeung
CNN
CNN
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — A few years ago, Australian scientist Richard Major took a video of a cockatoo in Sydney opening a closed trash bin lid with its beak and foot to access the gold mine of leftover food inside. He shared it with Barbara Klump and Lucy Aplin, both researchers at...

CNN

CNN

#Chickens#Parrots#Birds#Australian#Science#The Australian Museum
