Flood Advisory issued for Charleston by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Charleston The National Weather Service in Charleston has extended the * Flood Advisory for Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 357 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms which could cause additional minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that could experience flooding include West Ashley, Johns Island, James Island, Maybank Bridge, James Island County Park, Oakland, Citadel Mall, Maryville, Saint Andrews, South Windermere and Stono.alerts.weather.gov
