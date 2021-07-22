Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox place Danny Santana on injured list and will reportedly re-call Franchy Cordero

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Santana has gone through a little bit of a bad luck stretch in terms of health, continuing on Wednesday against Buffalo. Just three days after being activated from the injured list with a quad injury, the utility man went down in the outfield with another muscle injury. He was removed from the game, and now it we’ve learned it’s bad enough that he’ll need to go right back to the injured list.

www.overthemonster.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franchy Cordero
Person
Danny Santana
Person
Andrew Benintendi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#The Red Sox#Chriscotillo#Triple A Worcester#Inf Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Chris Sale Update: Alex Cora Reveals When Red Sox Ace Will Play Next

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Wins First-Ever ESPY For 'Best Male Athlete'. Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale feels great after a two-inning session Saturday, and manager Alex Cora revealed what it means after Boston’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Sale will throw two innings during a Florida Complex League (FCL)...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Already Friends With One Of His Red Sox Teammates

Kyle Schwarber won’t have to tackle his first days in Boston by himself. Sure, the Red Sox’s trade-deadline acquisition can seek solace in being a newcomer with Hansel Robles and Austin Davis, the pair of relief pitchers Boston added Friday. But according to manager Alex Cora, the former Washington National already has a relationship with one of his new teammates.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Here’s First Thing Kyle Schwarber Told Red Sox Execs After Trade

Kyle Schwarber is pleased with how things shook out for him leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The 2021 All-Star expressed as much when he spoke with members of the Red Sox front office upon being traded to Boston. Chaim Bloom on Friday peeled back the curtain on his team’s initial conversation with the veteran slugger.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBPosted by
NESN

What Yankees Trade For Joey Gallo Means For First-Place Red Sox

The New York Yankees, who are 8 1/2 games back of the American East-leading Boston Red Sox, opted to be buyers at Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, after all. The Yankees reportedly traded for Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo on Wednesday night ahead of Friday afternoon’s deadline. And while...
MLBnumberfire.com

Danny Santana (groin) going on Red Sox IL

The Boston Red Sox are placing infielder/outfielder Danny Santana on the 10-day injured list with a groin injury. Santana exited Wednesday's game early due left groin tightness. The Red Sox are reportedly calling up Franchy Cordero from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding roster move. Alex Verdugo will enter the lineup in place of Santana on Thursday to play left field and hit seventh versus left-hander Jordan Montgomery and the New York Yankees.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Makes Promise About Playing First Base For Red Sox

The Red Sox didn’t acquire a first baseman ahead of Friday’s trade deadline, but are hoping to create one in Kyle Schwarber. Boston acquired the All-Star power hitter Thursday in a trade with the Washington Nationals, and the hope is he can be taught to play first base and help the team in the playoff run it’s poised for.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Another Triple-A start coming

Sale is scheduled to make the fifth start of his rehab assignment Saturday at Triple-A Worcester, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. In his fourth rehab start overall and first at Worcester on Saturday, Sale was once again impressive. He worked five innings of one-run ball, scattering five hits and a walk while striking out seven in the 81-pitch outing. According to Bill Koch of The Providence Journal, manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Sale "felt great" one day after making the start, but the Red Sox want the left-hander to get in one more tune-up at Triple-A before he makes his long-awaited 2021 debut for Boston. If all goes well in Saturday's start, Sale would tentatively line up to return from the 60-day injured list for the Red Sox's Aug. 12 game against the Rays in Boston.
MLBprovidencejournal.com

Red Sox trade philosophy leaves many doubters

The timing couldn’t be worse, of course. The first four-game losing streak of this Red Sox season comes in the aftermath of what could only be described as an underwhelming trade deadline performance from Boston’s front office. The Rays unceremoniously dumped the Red Sox out of first place in the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers set out to spoil Boston Red Sox first-place finish

Nobody likes a spoilsport unless you’re the Detroit Tigers. Everybody is familiar with the age-old phrase, but the Detroit Tigers need to fully embrace the spoiler role if they want to further solidify the team as a surprising competitor. The Detroit Tigers are set to host the Boston Red Sox...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Danny Santana: Not starting Thursday

Santana (groin) isn't starting Thursday's game against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Santana is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list after he left Wednesday's game with left groin tightness. Bobby Dalbec will start at first base and bat eighth Thursday, while Franchy Cordero will likely be called up in the near future.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Could be promoted

Cordero could be called up from Triple-A Worcester if the Red Sox place Danny Santana (groin) on the injured list, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. Santana was removed from Wednesday's game against Toronto with left groin tightness, which manager Alex Cora suggested will require a stint on the IL. With Marwin Gonzalez (hamstring) and Christian Arroyo (hamstring) already on the IL, Cordero becomes an option for a return to the majors. Cordero, who was up with Boston to start the season, is slashing .331/.410/.548 over 188 at-bats for the WooSox.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays' Danny Jansen leaves game vs. Red Sox with hamstring injury

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen was forced to leave Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox with an apparent leg injury. Manager Charlie Montoyo announced after the game that Jansen had right-hamstring tightness. He missed nearly the entire month of June with a hamstring injury. Montoyo added that Jansen will be reassessed on the team's off-day Thursday.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Danny Santana: Dealing with left groin tightness

Santana exited Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays with a tight left groin, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. The utility player had very clearly suffered some injury to his left leg, but the Red Sox specified that his groin is the issue. Whether Santana will return to the injured list should become clear in the next couple days.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox's Chaim Bloom: Cost for starting pitching at trade deadline was too high for us

Acquiring one of the game’s better power hitters in Kyle Schwarber doesn’t exactly make for a quiet deadline season, but compared to what other AL contenders did in July, the Red Sox were comparatively modest in picking up Schwarber and relievers Hansel Robles and Austin Davis. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told MLB.com’s Ian Browne and other reporters that the Sox looked into several trade possibilities, but teams put a very high price tag on pitchers in particular, leaving Bloom’s front office unwilling to sacrifice too much of the future for a short-term gain.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Danny Santana: Clubs homer in return

Santana went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Monday's win over the Blue Jays. Santana was activated from the injured list prior to Monday's contest, and he didn't skip a beat at the dish. He doubled home a pair of runs in the top of the second and belted a solo homer in the fourth for his fourth homer of the campaign. Santana will aim to continue this type of production moving forward after slashing an uninspiring .178/.239/.337 through 32 contests.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Watch Danny Santana Blast Red Sox’s Fifth Home Run Vs. Blue Jays

Danny Santana returned to the Red Sox lineup Monday against the Blue Jays and kept the line moving on more than one occasion. Santana hit Boston’s fifth home run of the game in the fourth inning. It extended the Red Sox lead to 12-0 after scoring eight runs on three homers in the first inning.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox’s Alex Cora Provides Bleak Update On Danny Santana After Injury

It seems Boston Red Sox utilityman Danny Santana could be joining Christian Arroyo on the injured list in the near future. Santana was pulled during the seventh inning of Wednesday’s 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Santana, after chasing a ball hit to the gap in left-center field, went to the ground hard in pursuit. He laid on the Buffalo field for an extra moment and appeared to come up holding the same leg he has been having issues with.

Comments / 0

Community Policy