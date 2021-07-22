Red Sox place Danny Santana on injured list and will reportedly re-call Franchy Cordero
Danny Santana has gone through a little bit of a bad luck stretch in terms of health, continuing on Wednesday against Buffalo. Just three days after being activated from the injured list with a quad injury, the utility man went down in the outfield with another muscle injury. He was removed from the game, and now it we’ve learned it’s bad enough that he’ll need to go right back to the injured list.www.overthemonster.com
