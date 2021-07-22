Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Paul McCartney Gets De-Aged In New Beck Video

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeck recently remixed Paul McCartney’s “Find My Way” for the McCartney III remix/cover album McCartney III Imagined. And now Beck’s version of the song has a new music video that uses deepfake and digital de-aging technology to turn Beck into a young Paul McCartney. The video was directed by Andrew...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Beck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Hyperreal Digital#Capitol Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicnickiswift.com

How Many Songs Did Paul McCartney And John Lennon Write Together?

Paul McCartney and John Lennon may have shared bowl cuts during their early Beatles days, but the pair were like apples and oranges in real life. Their interests and personalities often clashed due to differing upbringings — family-man McCartney liked to "charm" the press whereas Lennon (once a shoplifter) often "insult[ed] reporters," per The Atlantic. Their differences also extended to their musical abilities with McCartney said to be "meticulous and organized" whereas Lennon was most creative "in chaos." But while they had contrasting ideas, Lennon's first wife Cynthia Lennon suggested they were like yin and yang when she said, "John needed Paul's attention to detail and persistence. Paul needed John's anarchic, lateral thinking."
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

50 Years Ago: Paul McCartney Breaks Every Rule on ‘Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey’

Paul McCartney's first solo No. 1 single actually hearkened back to the way he worked toward the end of his time with the Beatles. He'd been the principal architect of a medley that dominated the second side of 1969's Abbey Road, the last album completed by McCartney's old group. Originally titled "The Long One," it featured a series of joined song snippets. John Lennon would later trash the concept as nothing more than a desk-clearing exercise, but something sparked for McCartney creatively.
Musiczapgossip.com

Hear Sir Paul McCartney chomping on celery for Super Furry Animals track

Isolated audio of Sir Paul McCartney chomping on celery and carrot has been released by Super Furry Animals. The Welsh rock band teamed up with the Beatles legend on their 2001 track ‘Receptacle For The Respectable’, which will feature on the upcoming 20th-anniversary re-issue of their album ‘Rings Around The World’.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Hulu's McCartney 3,2,1 manages to make stories The Beatles fans have heard before feel refreshing

"Meet Paul McCartney: the ultimate Beatles geek," says Rob Sheffield. "The excellent new Hulu documentary series McCartney 3, 2, 1 gets up close with the most legendary of rock stars, alone in the studio with Rick Rubin, telling stories and listening deep to the Beatles. It’s a fascinating thrill just to listen with him. Like anyone else, he’s mystified by how these four nowhere boys from Liverpool managed to create this music. As Paul says, 'For me, I’ve grown to be a fan of the Beatles. Because then, I was just a Beatle. But now that the Beatles’ volume of work is finished, I listen back to it, and you know, ‘What’s that bassline?’ McCartney 3,2,1 is Paul really stretching his wings as a Fabs fan. He breaks down the tunes track by track, isolating the musical details. He makes occasional (but welcome) detours into his solo and Wings years, using archival photos and film footage. Rubin, in his barefoot-Yoda mode, totally understands that his job here is to just listen and say 'Wow.' It’s just three hours of conversation, stretched out over six episodes, but it flies by. This is Paul at his most charming — he’s like the barber in 'Penny Lane,' giving us a tour of every mind he’s had the pleasure to blow...If you’re a Beatles fan, you’ve heard many of these stories before. But there’s always something new in them, just because he’s Paul, so intuitively tuned into music on a restless moment-to-moment level. He singles out 'Here, There, and Everywhere' as his proudest moment as a songwriter — no surprise there. But it’s different when you see him listen to the track, with a grin that’s half cocky yeah-we-did-this confidence and half eerie wonder."
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Paul McCartney: Acclaimed Hulu documentary about Beatles star gets UK release date

An original new series about Beatles legend Paul McCartney finally has a UK release date. The six-part series, McCartney 3, 2, 1, features a “rare” and “in-depth” interview with McCartney, in which he discusses his career as part of The Beatles and Wings, as well as his solo work. It will be released on Disney Plus on 25 August 2021. The show, which was shown in the US on Hulu, sees music producer Rick Rubin interviewing McCartney across six episodes. Made by programme makers Endeavour Content, Disney Plus said the Star Original series “explores music and creativity in...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Get back in time: Hi-tech revival for Macca's moptop as the former Beatle, 79, sheds his greying hair using de-ageing technology in new music video

Yesterday, all his tresses seemed so far from grey. Now it looks as if they're here to stay. Well, at least it does in these shots from Sir Paul McCartney's latest video. The Ex-Beatle, 79, has shed his greying hair and slightly wrinkled visage to appear as a young man again – complete with his trademark moptop – with a little help from de-ageing technology.
Music940wfaw.com

Quick Takes: Paul McCartney & Beck, Lindsey Buckingham, Jackson Browne

Just released is Beck's video for his remix of Paul McCartney's “Find A Way.” The track, which is featured on the McCartney III Reimagined collection, spotlights Beck dancing his way through an at times psychedelic hotel hallway, in full deep-fake McCartney face using Beatles-era photos and footage. Lindsey Buckingham has...
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Mark Ronson on wedding DJ set that led to a song with Paul McCartney

Mark Ronson has revealed that he refused to take a payment for a DJ set at Paul McCartney’s wedding back in 2011.Ronson was asked to perform at McCartney’s wedding to third wife Nancy Shevall, but said he wouldn’t take a payment from The Beatles legend in return for his servies. Speaking to the Radio Times, Ronson recalled the moment McCartney asked him to take the decks at his wedding.“I said, ‘I can’t possibly charge you’”, Ronson said, adding that he instead asked McCartney for a favour in return: a future collaboration.He continued: “But maybe one day down the...
Musicloudersound.com

At last! The sound of Paul McCartney chewing celery has finally been unleashed

Twenty years after its original recording, the sound of Paul McCartney chewing celery and carrots has finally been released. The recording, which features the sound of the former Beatle's salad gnashers working in solid rhythm, originally featured on the Super Furry Animals track Receptacle For The Respectable, and has been released in isolation to celebrate the 20th anniversary edition of the album from whence it came, the much-loved Rings Around The World.
Posted by
News Portal

Paul McCartney calls the Beatles 'professors in a laboratory' in new Hulu documentary

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content. As the thumping bass drum and crackling guitar riff of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” blasts from the speakers, Paul McCartney launches from his seat, as enthused as the rest of us to revel in its power, even if he’s heard it more often than any human on the planet.
Musicwcsx.com

Eagles, Queen, Beatles in Top 10 of Billboard’s Top Paid Musicians List

Eagles, Queen and The Beatles were among the top ten artists featured on Billboard‘s “U.S. Money Makers” list of the top paid musicians of 2020. The three classic rock mainstays placed 4th, 7th and 8th, respectively, with the Eagles earning $16.3 million, followed by Queen with $13.2 million and The Beatles with $12.9 million.
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

Weird music alert: Isolated audio of Paul McCartney “playing” vegetables

Paul McCartney must be the world’s most famous vegetarian. And now there’s this. When the Welsh band Super Furry Animals were recording their 2001 album, Rings Around the World, they mustered up the courage to call The Cute Beatle to ask if he might contribute something to the record. After all, SFA had been involved in the Liverpool Sound Academy, which was a Macca initiative. McCartney, grateful for SFA’s help, agreed.
CelebritiesPosted by
Banana 101.5

Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in August

Kevin Winter (2) / Ethan Miller, Getty Images[/caption]. Summer is coming to close and so will another birthday season for a number of rock stars. Do you share a birthday with any of these musicians? You can find out in the gallery below as we check out all of August's rock star birthdays.
CelebritiesGizmodo

Paul McCartney Deepfakes Himself Without the Consent of Young Paul McCartney

In his twilight years, a baggy Paul McCartney has cheated time by summoning his young self from the recesses of the public’s memory and thrusting him back on the world stage. A nimble, de-aged deepfake McCartney appears in a new music video for a Beck collaboration, dancing through the halls of a hotel, getting some looks from “chicks” (likely deepfaked figments of Paul McCartney’s witchery). Asking whether this is okay in 2021 is moot because it’s happening, and nobody likes the alternative facelift, and the shape-shifting Kardashian-Jenners have already bamboozled us for years. Instead, the burning question before us, right at this second as this video disseminates, and we reach a consensus about how to feel: is this cool? A hard pass could devastate the celebrity self-deepfake industry for decades to come.
Addison, ILwgnradio.com

Ides of March, Paul McCartney and more with Jim Peterik

Phil Manicki, in for Matt Bubala, is joined by Jim Peterik. Together they discuss Peterik’s future performances with the Ides of March at the Rock’N’Wheel in Addison and at the Cornerstones of Rock Concert Series. In addition to looking towards the future, Peterik delves into the past as he talks about his adolescence as a “total nerd.”
CelebritiesBLABBERMOUTH.NET

CHRIS JERICHO Details Hilarious Encounter With PAUL MCCARTNEY

In a recent chat with ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante, FOZZY frontman and wrestling superstar Chris Jericho detailed his hilarious 2015 encounter with THE BEATLES legend Paul McCartney. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When Ringo [Starr] got inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, I know [a lady who], she's not working for him now, but she was high up working for Jann Wenner, and her family were big wrestling fans and big Chris Jericho fans. So I happened to meet her at the Garden. And she said, 'Listen, if I can ever do anything to repay you…' 'Cause I'm always nice to everybody — fans, especially kids. And she was, like, 'Listen, thank you for meeting my kid. I work for the Hall Of Fame. If you ever need anything…' And it just so happens that was the year that KISS was going in. So I went with my cousin Chad, and we went and saw KISS get in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. And we had so much fun, we said, 'Let's go every year.' We'll make it like an annual thing for me and him to go and hang out. So we went two or three years and then the one year Ringo got in."

Comments / 0

Community Policy