Commit! Bulldogs Snag Pledge From Nation’s Top Tailback
After a brief respite Kirby Smart and his staff struck again this afternoon, picking up a commitment from perhaps the nation’s top tailback for 2022. Branson Robinson, a 5’10, 220 pound back out of Madison, Mississippi (Germantown HS) chose the Red and Black this afternoon over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Penn State, Tennessee, Southern Cal, and a host of others. Robinson is ranked the #4 running back in the nation for the upcoming cycle in the 247Composite, and #1 in America per Rivals.www.dawgsports.com
