Commit! Bulldogs Snag Pledge From Nation’s Top Tailback

With four straight league titles in hand and two straight College Football Playoff appearances, Ohio State has clearly established itself as the class of the Big Ten, and media who cover the league unanimously expect that dominance to continue in the 2021 season. In the annual cleveland.com Big Ten preseason media poll released Wednesday, the Buckeyes finished as the unanimous pick to win the league with all 34 voters projecting OSU to knock off the Big Ten West champion in the league title game.