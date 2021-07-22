Cancel
College Sports

Commit! Bulldogs Snag Pledge From Nation’s Top Tailback

By macondawg
dawgsports.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a brief respite Kirby Smart and his staff struck again this afternoon, picking up a commitment from perhaps the nation’s top tailback for 2022. Branson Robinson, a 5’10, 220 pound back out of Madison, Mississippi (Germantown HS) chose the Red and Black this afternoon over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Penn State, Tennessee, Southern Cal, and a host of others. Robinson is ranked the #4 running back in the nation for the upcoming cycle in the 247Composite, and #1 in America per Rivals.

