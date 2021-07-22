Cancel
Kleberg County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN NUECES AND CENTRAL KLEBERG COUNTIES At 255 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Riviera Beach, or 13 miles southeast of Kingsville, moving north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Driscoll, Bishop and Petronila. This includes US Highway 77 between mile markers 674 and 686. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov

