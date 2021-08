Pokemon Unite is the new kid on the block, offering exciting new gameplay for free on Nintendo Switch, and it’s coming out on mobile later this year. It is a Multiplayer Online Battle Arena that most people will be able to access, without needing a Nintendo Switch Online membership. After playing for a while, let’s look into how it compares to some of the most popular MOBAs on the market. What similarities do they have, if any, and is it a vastly different game to what is already on the market?