Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver (hand) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Wily Peralta and the Detroit Tigers. Garver recorded a grand slam in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-innings loss, but he had to leave in the bottom of the 10th when he was struck in his right hand by a pitch. X-rays revealed that Garver avoided structural damage, but he's still going to need a day or two to recover. Ryan Jeffers is catching for J.A. Happ on Wednesday afternoon and hitting eighth. Miguel Sano is covering cleanup duties and Max Kepler is leading off as Minnesota's designated hitter.