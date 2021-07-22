Good Neighbor Pharmacy Announces Rogers Drug Store of Modesto, CA as a Pharmacy of the Year Finalist. California-based pharmacy is one of three nationwide up for the award. Modesto, CA., (June 28, 2021) – Good Neighbor Pharmacy, a national independent pharmacy network and a part of AmerisourceBergen, today announced that Rogers Drug Store of Modesto, CA is a finalist for its Good Neighbor Pharmacy of the Year award during ThoughtSpot 2021, Good Neighbor Pharmacy’s annual conference and tradeshow hosted by AmerisourceBergen. The Good Neighbor Pharmacy Network represents more than 4,000 independent community pharmacies, and this year’s finalists represent the top pharmacies that have displayed excellence in patient care, community outreach, and innovative pharmacy practice.