Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Modesto, CA

Good Neighbor Pharmacy Announces Rogers Drug Store of Modesto, CA as a Pharmacy of the Year Finalist

By Guest ViewCrew
Posted by 
ModestoView
ModestoView
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Good Neighbor Pharmacy Announces Rogers Drug Store of Modesto, CA as a Pharmacy of the Year Finalist. California-based pharmacy is one of three nationwide up for the award. Modesto, CA., (June 28, 2021) – Good Neighbor Pharmacy, a national independent pharmacy network and a part of AmerisourceBergen, today announced that Rogers Drug Store of Modesto, CA is a finalist for its Good Neighbor Pharmacy of the Year award during ThoughtSpot 2021, Good Neighbor Pharmacy’s annual conference and tradeshow hosted by AmerisourceBergen. The Good Neighbor Pharmacy Network represents more than 4,000 independent community pharmacies, and this year’s finalists represent the top pharmacies that have displayed excellence in patient care, community outreach, and innovative pharmacy practice.

www.modestoview.com

Comments / 1

ModestoView

ModestoView

Modesto, CA
1K+
Followers
405
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Celebrating over 20 years of serving civic pride daily, ModestoView is the largest independent monthly magazine in Central California.

 http://www.modestoview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
State
Iowa State
City
Modesto, CA
Modesto, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Pharmacy#Pharmacies#Amerisourcebergen#Rogers Drug Store#Good Neighbor Pharmacy#Mahaska Drug#Magnolia Pharmacy#The Pharmacy Of The Year#Thoughtspot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Officer killed in stabbing attack at Pentagon transit station that led to lockdown

A Pentagon police officer has died after he was attacked outside the Pentagon Metro entrance Tuesday morning, officials said. The officer, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, fired on the assailant after the stabbing began, but it’s not clear whether officer or another one hit the assailant with gunfire, said officials familiar with the matter. The assailant was killed.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Kathy Griffin shares post-surgery update

(CNN) — Kathy Griffin shared an update on her health Tuesday. A day after going public with her lung cancer diagnosis and plans to have surgery, Griffin posted on her official Instagram account about where she is now. "Wow! I'm so grateful for all the love you guys are sending...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 1

Community Policy